The family of a “bold and hardworking” teenager who suffered fatal injuries in an e-bike collision have issued a loving tribute.

Jibrael Fehintola, aged 18, from Woodhouse, Leeds, died after the bike he was riding collided with a tree on Butcher Hill, in the West Park area of Leeds on Saturday morning (August 23). His funeral took place yesterday.

In a statement issued this morning (Thursday), Jibrael’s family said: “Jibrael was our beautiful baby boy. A charming, cheeky, intelligent young man with endless potential.

Jibrael Fehintola, aged 18, from Woodhouse, Leeds, died after the bike he was riding collided with a tree on Butcher Hill, in the West Park area of Leeds | West Yorkshire Police / National World

“He was bold and hardworking, ambitious and resilient. He was loved unconditionally by our family and his friends. His radiant smile consumed any room he graced.

“His generosity and kindness were natural and unmatched. Jibrael was a delight to know and a memorable, charismatic soul.

“Although taken from us too soon, accidents happen and he enjoyed the life he lived to the fullest, by the grace of God.”

Tributes were left at the scene of the crash and tributes paid following the crash.

Detectives from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) continue to investigate and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. A file is being prepared for the West Yorkshire Coroner.

Officers can confirm that no other vehicles were involved in the collisio which happened shortly after 10:05am on Saturday morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam of video footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online through the LiveChat facility quoting reference 0545 of 23/8.