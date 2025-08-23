Butcher Hill, West Park: Teenager dies in Leeds e-bike crash as police seek witnesses

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Police are searching for witnesses to a deadly crash in Leeds this morning.

The incident happened at around 10am, when an 18-year-old man suffered fatal injuries after a crash involving an e-bike on Butcher Hill in West Park.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved, and the teen’s family has been informed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A teenager has died after crashing with an e-bike on Butcher Hill.placeholder image
A teenager has died after crashing with an e-bike on Butcher Hill. | Google

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Officers investigating the incident are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam or video footage to come forward.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0545 of 23/8.

Related topics:PoliceLeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice