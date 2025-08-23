Police are searching for witnesses to a deadly crash in Leeds this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 10am, when an 18-year-old man suffered fatal injuries after a crash involving an e-bike on Butcher Hill in West Park.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved, and the teen’s family has been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teenager has died after crashing with an e-bike on Butcher Hill. | Google

Officers investigating the incident are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam or video footage to come forward.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0545 of 23/8.