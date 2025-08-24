Tributes have been paid to a teenager who lost his life in an e-bike crash in Leeds on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Messages of condolence have been shared in since it was confirmed that an 18-year-old man died after colliding with a tree on Butcher Hill in West Park.

Sandra Rose Helena Swanston wrote: “My condolences to his family and friends,” while Harley Leander Williams added: “Heartbreaking. I pray for Comfort at this very sad, difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers on the tree where a teenager died on Saturday morning. | Steve Riding

Dave Bray commented that stricter regulations on e-bikes are needed, while Tracy Preston said, “They need banning, this is so sad.”

Another tribute read: “Very sad for the family and friends of this young man.

“All I can think about is the poor family and friends who have had to wake up without him today, and the bystanders and emergency services who tried to help him. Such a horrible situation for all involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marks can be seen on the tree. | Steve Riding

Police were called to the scene shortly after 10am on Saturday (August 24). An investigation has been launched, though officers have confirmed that no other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0545 of 23/8.