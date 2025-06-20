An elderly woman who was struck by a bus in Leeds city centre earlier this week has died in the hospital.

West Yorkshire Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the incident, which occurred at the pedestrian crossing between the Victoria Quarter entrance and Sidney Street at 1:52pm on Monday, June 16, as the bus was heading towards Eastgate.

While the woman's details have not yet been released, her family issued a short tribute, saying: “She was a deeply loved mother, sister, and friend whose kindness and spirit will be profoundly missed by everyone whose life she touched.”

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are urging anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet given a statement to come forward. Additionally, they are seeking information from anyone who may have relevant dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage.

You can contact the team by calling 101 and quoting reference 13250337910, or you can reach out online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.