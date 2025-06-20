Vicar Lane: Elderly woman dies in hospital after being hit by double-decker bus in Leeds city centre
The 79-year-old woman passed away on Wednesday, June 18, after sustaining injuries from being hit by a double-decker bus on Vicar Lane two days prior.
West Yorkshire Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the incident, which occurred at the pedestrian crossing between the Victoria Quarter entrance and Sidney Street at 1:52pm on Monday, June 16, as the bus was heading towards Eastgate.
While the woman's details have not yet been released, her family issued a short tribute, saying: “She was a deeply loved mother, sister, and friend whose kindness and spirit will be profoundly missed by everyone whose life she touched.”
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are urging anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet given a statement to come forward. Additionally, they are seeking information from anyone who may have relevant dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage.
You can contact the team by calling 101 and quoting reference 13250337910, or you can reach out online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.