Allerton Bywater: Emergency services called out as ‘person falls’ between boat and wall in canal near Leeds

By Joseph Keith
Published 30th Jun 2024, 08:39 BST
Emergency services were called out to a canal near Leeds after a person became trapped between a boat and a wall.

The incident in the water, off Main Street, Allerton Bywater, happened at about 7.10pm on Saturday (June 29), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said in an official log.

Firefighters were called to reports of a “person fallen between narrowboat and canal wall” , WYFRS said.

The canal, off Main Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.The canal, off Main Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.
The canal, off Main Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford. | Google

Crews used a sled to to rescue the person trapped and bring them to safety at the banking.

They were assessed by paramedics at the scene, WYFRS added.

Crews from Castleford, Rothwell, Leeds and Pontefract fire station were called out.

A specialist water rescue team was also deployed.

