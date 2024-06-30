Allerton Bywater: Emergency services called out as ‘person falls’ between boat and wall in canal near Leeds
The incident in the water, off Main Street, Allerton Bywater, happened at about 7.10pm on Saturday (June 29), West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said in an official log.
Firefighters were called to reports of a “person fallen between narrowboat and canal wall” , WYFRS said.
Crews used a sled to to rescue the person trapped and bring them to safety at the banking.
They were assessed by paramedics at the scene, WYFRS added.
Crews from Castleford, Rothwell, Leeds and Pontefract fire station were called out.
A specialist water rescue team was also deployed.
