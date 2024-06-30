Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called out to a canal near Leeds after a person became trapped between a boat and a wall.

Firefighters were called to reports of a “person fallen between narrowboat and canal wall” , WYFRS said.

The canal, off Main Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford. | Google

Crews used a sled to to rescue the person trapped and bring them to safety at the banking.

They were assessed by paramedics at the scene, WYFRS added.

Crews from Castleford, Rothwell, Leeds and Pontefract fire station were called out.