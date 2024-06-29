Osmondthorpe: ‘Structural integrity' of Leeds building 'compromised’ as firefighters battle blaze
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters were called to a derelict building blaze in Leeds that left the structure’s “integrity compromised”.
The fire broke out at the building on Wykebeck Mount, Osmondthorpe, at about 6.50pm on Friday (June 28).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said the ground floor and roof were on fire and up to 50 per cent of the building was ablaze.
“Structural engineer requested to attend due to structural integrity of building compromised”, WYFRS added in its incident log.
Crews from Killingbeck, Hunslet, Leeds and Moortown fire stations were all called to to the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.