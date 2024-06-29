Osmondthorpe: ‘Structural integrity' of Leeds building 'compromised’ as firefighters battle blaze

By Joseph Keith
Published 29th Jun 2024, 10:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters were called to a derelict building blaze in Leeds that left the structure’s “integrity compromised”.

The fire broke out at the building on Wykebeck Mount, Osmondthorpe, at about 6.50pm on Friday (June 28).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said the ground floor and roof were on fire and up to 50 per cent of the building was ablaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wykebeck Mount, in Osmondthorpe, Leeds, near where West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze broke out at a derelict building.Wykebeck Mount, in Osmondthorpe, Leeds, near where West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze broke out at a derelict building.
Wykebeck Mount, in Osmondthorpe, Leeds, near where West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze broke out at a derelict building. | Google

“Structural engineer requested to attend due to structural integrity of building compromised”, WYFRS added in its incident log.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Crews from Killingbeck, Hunslet, Leeds and Moortown fire stations were all called to to the scene.

Related topics:LeedsFireHunslet

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.