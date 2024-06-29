Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters were called to a derelict building blaze in Leeds that left the structure’s “integrity compromised”.

The fire broke out at the building on Wykebeck Mount, Osmondthorpe, at about 6.50pm on Friday (June 28).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said the ground floor and roof were on fire and up to 50 per cent of the building was ablaze.

Wykebeck Mount, in Osmondthorpe, Leeds, near where West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze broke out at a derelict building. | Google

“Structural engineer requested to attend due to structural integrity of building compromised”, WYFRS added in its incident log.