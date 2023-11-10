They turn back the clock to celebrate a decade in the life of Allerton Bywater and its residents. The 1990s brought huge social and economic change to the area. The village’s Colliery closed in 1992 with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs and millions of tonnes of coal left abandoned underground. By the end of the decade plans were unveiled for the Millennium Village, providing 520 homes as well as community space. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting ten years in the life of the village and its residents during the 1990s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook