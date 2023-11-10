Leeds news you can trust since 1890
19 amazing photos take you back to Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

These photo gems showcase the evolution of a proud mining community.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Nov 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:13 GMT

They turn back the clock to celebrate a decade in the life of Allerton Bywater and its residents. The 1990s brought huge social and economic change to the area. The village’s Colliery closed in 1992 with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs and millions of tonnes of coal left abandoned underground. By the end of the decade plans were unveiled for the Millennium Village, providing 520 homes as well as community space. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting ten years in the life of the village and its residents during the 1990s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from Allerton Bywater in the 1990s. PIC: Charles Knight

1. Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from Allerton Bywater in the 1990s. PIC: Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight

Allerton Bywater Primary School pictured in July 1998.

2. Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

Allerton Bywater Primary School pictured in July 1998. Photo: Charles Knight

Staff at The Boat pictured in December 1999. From left are chefs Taryn Lockwood and Kieron Lockwood and licensee Brian Lockwood.

3. Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

Staff at The Boat pictured in December 1999. From left are chefs Taryn Lockwood and Kieron Lockwood and licensee Brian Lockwood. Photo: Keith Lawson

Flowers on top of bus shelters in Allerton Bywater in July 1998.

4. Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

Flowers on top of bus shelters in Allerton Bywater in July 1998. Photo: Charles Knight

Locals were unhappy with noise and disruption from lorries in July 1999. Pictured is Madeline Lloyd watching one of the lorries pass her home and other houses on Park Lane.

5. Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

Locals were unhappy with noise and disruption from lorries in July 1999. Pictured is Madeline Lloyd watching one of the lorries pass her home and other houses on Park Lane. Photo: Mel Hulme

Part of the former pit site at Allerton Bywater pictured in July 1998.

6. Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

Part of the former pit site at Allerton Bywater pictured in July 1998. Photo: Charles Knight

