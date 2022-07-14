Households across Leeds have today started to receive the first of two payments designed to help with the cost of living crisis.

According to the UK Government, almost one in four families across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will get £326 sent directly to them from today.

Here’s what you need to know about the payment, including how many households are eligible in Leeds and when the next payment will be sent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How many families are eligible for the payment in Leeds?

Money is tight as the cost of living increases

The UK Government estimated how many families in Leeds are eligible for the payment.

The number next to each constituency shows the estimated number of families that are eligible.

Elmet and Rothwell, 7,700

Leeds Central, 26,600

Leeds East, 19,700

Leeds North East, 11,100

Leeds North West, 6,600

Leeds West, 16,500

Morley and Outwood, 9,700

Pudsey, 7,600

When should I receive the first payment?

The payments have started being sent out from today (14 July) but some households may not receive the money today.

According to the government, Most people entitled to the first instalment of the Cost of Living payment will receive it between now and 31 July 2022. Households who are eligible because they receive tax credits and no other eligible benefits will receive their first instalment from HMRC in the autumn, and the second instalment in the winter.

Over eight million households on means-tested benefits will automatically get the first instalment of £326 from this month.

Who is eligible for the payment?

To be eligible for the first instalment, families must have been entitled to a payment (or later found to be entitled to a payment) of either:

Universal Credit for an assessment period that ended in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022

income-based JSA, income-related ESA, Income Support or Pension Credit for any day in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022

This includes all households entitled to a payment of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Pension Credit.

When will I receive the second payment?

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) are making the payment in two instalments. The first is due to be sent out by the end of July, and the second payment of £324 will be sent out by the DWP in the autumn.

What has the government said about the payment?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is due to be replaced in number 10 in September, said: “Just as we looked after people during lockdown, we will help them get through these tough economic times.

“Today’s payment is the signal to millions of families that we are on their side and we have already promised more cash in the autumn, alongside other measures – including our Help for Households – to support the vulnerable and ease the burden.”

Work and Pensions Secretary, Thérèse Coffey added: “Our help for households will begin landing in bank accounts today as we make sure those on the lowest incomes get the support they need in the face of rising costs.