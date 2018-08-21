Dramatic footage shows aftermath of THIRD ram-raid on Leeds Flannels store in under a year

This dramatic footage shows the aftermath of another ram-raid on designer Leeds city centre store Flannels - the third in under a year.
The incident happened on the evening of Monday, August 20 and three cars are believed to have been involved.
It is not yet known what goods the thieves have taken.
Police were called shortly after 9pm on (August 20).
A spokesperson said after the raid on Monday evening: "We had quite a few calls about a ram-raid ongoing. It would appear there were three cars being used: a Nissan Qashqai, which is still in the shop, a BMW X1, which we believe has been used to leave the scene, and a red car."
It is third time the Vicar Lane clothes store has been targeted in just nine months.
Footage emerged in June 2018 of a van that had ram-raided the shop before taking off in a black Audi with items of clothing.
The high-end fashion store was first targeted back in December 2017, when masked men appeared to target the city centre location.
