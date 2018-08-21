Dramatic footage shows aftermath of THIRD ram-raid on Leeds Flannels store in under a year

This dramatic footage shows the aftermath of another ram-raid on designer Leeds city centre store Flannels - the third in under a year.

The incident happened on the evening of Monday, August 20 and three cars are believed to have been involved.

The scene after a ram-raid on Flannels in Leeds on Monday evening. PIC: Billy White

It is not yet known what goods the thieves have taken.

Police were called shortly after 9pm on (August 20).

A spokesperson said after the raid on Monday evening: "We had quite a few calls about a ram-raid ongoing. It would appear there were three cars being used: a Nissan Qashqai, which is still in the shop, a BMW X1, which we believe has been used to leave the scene, and a red car."

It is third time the Vicar Lane clothes store has been targeted in just nine months.

Footage emerged in June 2018 of a van that had ram-raided the shop before taking off in a black Audi with items of clothing.

The high-end fashion store was first targeted back in December 2017, when masked men appeared to target the city centre location.

