Leeds designer store Flannels hit by ram-raiders

RAM-RAIDERS have again targeted high-end Leeds city centre store Flannels.

Three cars are believed to have been used in the latest attack this evening, with the raiders leaving one hanging half-way out of the building as they fled in the other vehicles.

It is not yet known what goods the thieves have taken.

A police spokesman said a cordon was now in place around the shop, in Vicar Lane, after police were called shortly after 9pm today (August 20).

He said: "We had quite a few calls about a ram-raid ongoing. It would appear there were three cars being used: a Nissan Qashqai, which is still in the shop, a BMW X1, which we believe has been used to leave the scene, and a red car."

It is the third time in nine months that the designer store has been ram-raided.

Thieves struck in December last year and again on June 25.