Appeal over ram raid at Leeds Flannels store

Shocking images have emerged of a ram-raid in Leeds last night as masked men smashed their way into a high-end fashion store.

Masked men appeared to target the Flannels store on Vicar Lane shortly after 8pm, driving a car into the window.

Video footage circulating online appears to show three men loading a car with goods before fleeing the scene.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed there was a ram raid and that the car, a Vauxhall Corsa, had been left at the scene.

The car is now being examined by forensic teams as police investigate, he added.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward by phoning 101 and quoting reference 1552 of December 30.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.