Fire services were called to tackle a large open fire on Spitalgap Lane in Pontefract last night.

Crews from Castleford, Pontefract, Featherstone, Normanton, South Kirby and Wakefield attended the scene at around 9.30pm as residents watched the blaze from afar.

A number of jets and beaters were used to extinguish the fire during the night.

One witness posted a video of the fire on Twitter, captioning it: “Taken from Ackworth, facing Pontefract, that’s one big fire. Hopefully all involved will be safe.”

Another posted more footage and said: “Serious fire between our village and Pontefract. Husband (fire service photographer) is there and several fire pumps.”

