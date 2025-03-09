A young man accused of a serious attack on a police officer is set to stand trial this summer.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Lockwood appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week from custody for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He admitted a charge of Section 20 GBH without intent, but denied the much more serious offence of Section 18 GBH with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Lockwood, 20, of Rington Road in Beeston, was charged after an incident that saw a police officer seriously assaulted on January 31 in Leeds. | Google/National World

It comes after an incident at an address in Beeston on Friday, January 31. Police responded to the scene where the officer sustained the significant facial injuries during the course of their duty.

Lockwood, 20, of Ringwood Road in Beeston, was arrested and later charged.

He is due to appear in court again on March 24 but a preliminary trial date has been set for August 4.

He was remanded back into custody until his next appearance.