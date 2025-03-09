Young man to stand trial over attack that left Leeds police officer with serious facial injuries

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

A young man accused of a serious attack on a police officer is set to stand trial this summer.

Luke Lockwood appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week from custody for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He admitted a charge of Section 20 GBH without intent, but denied the much more serious offence of Section 18 GBH with intent.

Luke Lockwood, 20, of Rington Road in Beeston, was charged after an incident that saw a police officer seriously assaulted on January 31 in Leeds.Luke Lockwood, 20, of Rington Road in Beeston, was charged after an incident that saw a police officer seriously assaulted on January 31 in Leeds.
Luke Lockwood, 20, of Rington Road in Beeston, was charged after an incident that saw a police officer seriously assaulted on January 31 in Leeds. | Google/National World

It comes after an incident at an address in Beeston on Friday, January 31. Police responded to the scene where the officer sustained the significant facial injuries during the course of their duty.

Lockwood, 20, of Ringwood Road in Beeston, was arrested and later charged.

He is due to appear in court again on March 24 but a preliminary trial date has been set for August 4.

He was remanded back into custody until his next appearance.

