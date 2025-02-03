Beeston: Police officer left with serious facial injuries after attack in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 19:17 BST
A man has been charged after a police officer was seriously assaulted in Leeds.

Luke Lockwood, 20, of Rington Road in Beeston, appeared before magistrates earlier today (February 3).

He was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident at an address in Beeston on Friday.

It resulted in a police officer suffering serious facial injuries.

Lockwood was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

