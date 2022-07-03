Now the force's contact management centre has shared the details of a call made by a man complaining that bouncers had taken his drugs off him.

West Yorkshire Police's Contact Management Centre highlights time wasting calls using the #not999 hashtag. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

In a tweet posted earlier today, the team wrote: "Well, you cannot make this up. Call on 999 from male. His exact words were, 'Bouncers have taken my gear off me'.... Then even accused them of sniffing it..... He wants us to get his property back and get the bouncers done for 'sniffing gear'. Honestly, this was a genuine 9s."

The post was shared with the hashtags #Not999 - which is used to educate the public about time wasting calls - and #WorstOneYet.

While some of the more absurd calls received might raise a smile, the force highlights them in order to share the more serious message about how such calls take the operators away from answering those about genuine emergencies.

West Yorkshire Police offers a number of ways to make contact and report non-emergency incidents. It has a dedicated 101 number, an online chat facility and online reporting forms for a range of issues including anti-social behaviour, criminal damage, drug dealing and theft.

It is currently recruiting more contact officers to join its centres at Dudley Hill Police Station in Bradford and Laburnum Road in Wakefield.

The role offers a salary of £21,399 with a 20 per cent shift allowance and 13.45 per cent weekend enhancements, taking the salary to £28,556 for full-time staff.