The service released details of the call as part of their #Not999 series on Twitter - highlighting ridiculous reasons why people have called police in the region.

Call handlers said they had "heard it all now".

The tweet read: "A female has just called on 999 asking if we can get her husband out of prison before the 23rd because they are due to get married.

"This is definitely NOT a 999 call and is stopping genuine emergencies from getting through! #Not999 #Areyoujoking"

One person called 999 because their "favourite takeaway" was closed, while another called the emergency line to "check if their number worked".

The police were asked to give another caller a lift home, while one person called 999 to report an eight-legged intruder in their home.

In an earlier tweet, West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre said: "A few examples of #not999 calls.

"Calling 999 because your favourite takeaway is closed.

"Calling 999 to check the number works, just in case you need it.

"Calling 999 to see if the police can give you a lift home.

"Calling 999 because there is a spider in your house."