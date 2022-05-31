The force's Contact Management Centre, which handles more than 1,300 emergency calls on average each day, highlighted the "horrendous attitude" of the children involved when warned that they could be arrested.

Posting on Twitter, the team wrote: "Hoax calls made from children saying they are stuck in a swing. At the same time we had flurries for ongoing fights, a vehicle fire, ongoing public order and a few other things. When advised they could be arrested, the response was 'well do it'... Horrendous attitude."

West Yorkshire Police's Contact Management Centre handles more than 1,300 emergency calls on average each day. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The hoax calls on Sunday were not the only ones to waste the time of call handlers in recent days.

One person rang 999 to complain that their food never arrives when they order via Uber Eats, while another used the emergency number to request a lift.

Reminding people about the distinction between the 101 emergency number and the 999 number for reporting life-threatening situations, the team wrote in another tweet: "Regardless of whether you are in a rush and about to go on holiday, you still have to wait for a 101 operator. Do not use 999 to jump the queue, if there is not an ongoing emergency."

The force now offers a number of ways to make contact and report non-emergency incidents beyond the 101 number, including an online chat facility and online reporting forms for a range of issues including anti-social behaviour, criminal damage, drug dealing and theft.

It is currently recruiting more contact officers to join its centres at Dudley Hill Police Station in Bradford and Laburnum Road in Wakefield.

The role offers a salary of £21,399 with a 20 per cent shift allowance and 13.45 per cent weekend enhancements, taking the salary to £28,556 for full-time staff.