Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A yob who sent gorilla emojis to a social worker, called her a “tree-swinging f***” and made comments about her ancestors being slaves has been scared custody.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the judge warned Reece Woodward that should he so much as “nick a Mars bar” in future, he will face jail.

Woodward was handed a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week for the repulsive messages he sent to the worker who was trying to safeguard his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old, who has a history of domestic violence, admitted a charge of racially-aggravated harassment.

Woodward sent a string of horrendous racist messages to the social worker. | National World

Judge Ray Singh labelled it “pure vile racism”. He added: “What right do you have - a criminal who abuses partners - to use that sort of language to someone who is there to help?

“She did not deserve to be treated that way. You have a history of this type of abuse when you lose power. You lash out in anger.”

The court heard that the messages began early last year after Woodward was caught staying at his family home, which put him in breach of a court order to stay away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then began to send messages comparing the social worker to Harambe, the well-known zoo gorilla, along with the emojis.

In subsequent messages he made references to slavery telling the woman “your grandfather got whipped” and called her a “black c***”.

He also made threats by telling the woman that the next social worker he sees will be “in for a hurting”, and worryingly, mentioned the social worker’s sister’s name, suggesting he had been researching her family.

Woodward, of Fawcett Vale, Lower Wortley, was arrested on May 24 last year, but refused to answer questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim impact statement, the social worker said she had been “deeply hurt” by the comments, that they were “degrading and cruel” and that Woodward’s views “clearly run deep”.

She has since left her role.

Woodward has eight previous convictions for 15 offences, including those of a “domestic violence nature” and breaches of a restraining order.

Mitigating, Abbi Whelan said: “It’s clear that work is needed in regards to his behaviour and attitude.

“He struggles to express himself in an appropriate manner. He struggles to communicate with people on a normal and professional level. It’s the frustration that led to these messages being sent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Singh previously adjourned sentencing so details could be obtained about his employment status, which were confirmed.

He gave him a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for two years, ordered him to enrol on a Thinking Skills anger management course, 25 rehabilitation days with probation and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered him to pay £500 compensation to the social worker, and given a five-year restraining order to keep away from her.

Judge Singh said he “thoroughly deserved” to be jailed and warned him that any minor misdemeanour, or even a single missed appointment, will result in jail.