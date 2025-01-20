Racist Leeds yob sent gorilla emojis to social worker and made vile threats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A racist yob sent vile messages to a social worker that included gorilla emojis and called her a “tree-swinging f***”.

Reece Woodward was told he now faces jail for the sickening jibes that he sent the woman.

He admitted a charge of racially-aggravated harassment but the judge at Leeds Crown Court told him he required further details before passing sentence.

The court heard that the messages began early last year after Woodward was caught staying at his family home, which put him in breach of a court order.

He then began to send messages comparing the woman to Harambe, the well-known zoo gorilla, along with the emojis.

Woodward sent a string of horrendous racist messages to the social worker, and is now facing prison. | National World

In subsequent messages he made references to slavery telling the woman “your grandfather got whipped” and called her a “black c***”.

The 24-year-old also began making threats telling the woman that the next social worker he sees will be “in for a hurting”, and more worryingly, he mentioned the social worker’s sister’s name, suggesting he had been researching her family.

Woodward, of Fawcett Vale, Lower Wortley, was arrested on May 24 last year, but refused to answer questions.

In a victim impact statement read out to the court, the social worker said she had been “deeply hurt” by the comments, that they were “degrading and cruel” and that Woodward’s views “clearly run deep”.

The court heard the worker had since left her role.

Woodward has eight previous convictions for 15 offences, including those of a “domestic violence nature” and breaches of a restraining order.

Mitigating, Abbi Whelan said: “It’s clear that work is needed in regards to his behaviour and attitude.

“He struggles to express himself in an appropriate manner. He struggles to communicate with people on a normal and professional level. It’s the frustration that led to these messages being sent.”

But Judge Ray Singh dismissed it as frustration, calling it “downright racism”.

Judge Singh that he needed more information about Woodward’s employment status, after it was heard he was working full time, among other details.

He adjourned the case until February 11.

He warned Woodward that prison was a realistic possibility and said: “This was persistent, it was not just a one-off message, it was numerous messages over a period of time and threats of serious violence.

“You had gone into the background of this social worker. She has had to change her career - whether you were a prominent reason or a contributor to that, she has had to make changes.

“In essence, you are looking at a prison sentence of some length. Do not leave this court thinking anything else but prison is on my mind.”