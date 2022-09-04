Yob jailed for racially abusing and flashing at hotel security guard

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Joseph Molloy became angry at the worker after he refused to let him into the Royal Sovereign Hotel in Normanton.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Molloy had been staying at the premises on Wakefield Road but had since moved on.

He returned in the early hours of August 2 and told the security guard on the door that he wanted to collect possessions he had left behind.

The employee told Molloy he was unable to help him and asked him to come back the following morning, prosecutor Nicola Hoskins told the court.

But the 31-year-old then started banging on the door after the guard had locked it and hurled racist abuse at him.

He then pulled down his trousers to expose himself and shouted further obscenities.

The police were called and Molloy was arrested a short time afterwards, telling police he was sorry for shouting the racist abuse.

During his forthcoming interview at the police station he bizarrely then denied saying anything obscene to the security worker.

Molloy, who has been held on remand in HMP Leeds, appeared in court via video link from the prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and racially-aggravated harassment.

Mitigating on his behalf, Anthony Sugare told the court that it was simply a “spontaneous” act and that he pleaded guilty at an early opportunity, despite his previous denials.

He said that Molloy also suffers from mental health problems.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC handed Molloy eight weeks behind bars and told him: “It was disgraceful behaviour and so it has to be an immediate prison sentence.”

Molloy was already on a suspended sentence for robbery at the time he committed his latest offences.

He was given 18 months’ jail, suspended for two years, in October of last year.

But Judge Bayliss opted not to trigger that sentence after careful consideration.