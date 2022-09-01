Daughter ‘ripped off’ grieving mother and spent cash on drugs and partying

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Ray Singh described the actions of Jody Bramham as “despicable” after she splashed the cash on partying, drugs and a new car when asked to take charge of family finances.

As a result, her mother was forced to move from the family home in Gildersome, Leeds Crown Court was told this week.

Bramham’s father passed away in 2016, but had made provisions for his widow through life insurance policies.

Bramham admitted fraud by false representation. (library pic)

Her mother asked her to take control of the financial arrangements because she worked in the banking industry.

However Bramham took out a £7,500 loan in her mother’s name to buy the car, and used the cash left to her mother to pay it back.

On another occasion she stole £1,600, prosecutor Adam Walker said.

After the police were called to find out where the cash had gone, Bramham was interviewed but denied the matters.

Bramham, of Rose Avenue in Marsh, Huddersfield, eventually admitted a charge of theft and a charge of fraud.

Three further fraud offences were initially put to her totalling more than £60,000, which she continued to deny.

No evidence was offered on those charges.

The court was also told that support for the prosecution by the complainant had been withdrawn.

Mr Walker read out an impact statement from her mother saying she had no choice to move from her home after being left in financial trouble.

No mitigation was put forward by the 33-year-old’s barrister, Anastasis Tasou, after the judge said he would not be sending her into custody.

But Judge Singh said: “These were mean and despicable offences against your own mother.

“You took this money not because you were desperate, but so you could go out partying and take drugs.

“It’s unbelievable and unforgivable.

“Your mother must have been in a desperate situation after the death of your father.

“She asked you for help without a second thought of trust. You abused that trust.

“You were going to deny these offences. The impact on your mother must have been immense.

“Not only had you ripped her off, but you denied it.”