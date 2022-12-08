Yeadon terrorism arrests: Police release update following arrest of two people in Leeds
Police have confirmed only one of the two people arrested for terrorism offences in Leeds on December 2 is still in custody.
Officers arrested two people from Yeadon on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Both were taken to a police station for questioning and police confirmed a property in Yeadon was being searched as part of the investigation. Warrants of further detention were granted for both until December 9.
Police have since confirmed one of the arrested people, a 30-year-old woman, has been released without charge. However, the 29-year-old man police also arrested remains in custody. A spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Policing North East said: "The 30-year-old woman arrested for terrorism offences on Friday [December 2] has been released without charge. The 29-year-old man remains in custody."