Leeds cannabis farm located in Yeadon as person is charged with 'abstracting electricity'
A person has been charged with abstracting electricity after a cannabis farm was discovered at a property in Yeadon.
The North West branch of West Yorkshire Police released a post saying that it found the drugs on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the force said this morning (Wednesday): “Yesterday, a search warrant was carried out at an address in Yeadon.
"A small cannabis farm was located inside and two people arrested from the address, with one later being charged with production of a class B drug & abstracting electricity.”