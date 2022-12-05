The couple from Leeds were arrested on Friday, December 2, and have been taken to a police station for questioning. A property in Yeadon is also being searched as part of the investigation.

A spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Policing North East said: “Officers arrested two people from Leeds on suspicion of terrorism offences on Friday, December 2.

“A 30 year old woman and a 29 year old man from Yeadon have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“They have been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

“A property in Yeadon is being searched as part of the investigation.

“Warrants of Further Detention have been granted for both people until Friday, December 9.