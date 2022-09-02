Murder investigation launched after death of man in Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation into the death the man, aged in his 50s, who was found at his home in Wykebeck Mount.

Police were alerted by the ambulance service at 1.50pm yesterday (September 1) after they had received a report of a male found dead at the address.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out today to establish the cause of his death.

Wykebeck Mount. PIC: Google

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

A scene remains in place at the address to undergo continued forensic examination.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “Our investigation remains at a very early stage, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

“We are still building up a picture of activity around his address in the time leading up to when he was found and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything in the vicinity.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who knew the victim and has any information that could assist the investigation.”

She added: “We are continuing to support his family at what is clearly a very difficult time for them and are doing everything we can to make sure they get the answers they need.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13220482345 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .