Welcoming photos chart a year in the life of Wortley in the mid-1960s

1966 is the year and Wortley the destination of this mini-gallery of memories charting a year in the life of the west Leeds suburb.

The photos focus on shops and streets which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called LS12 home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.

1. Wortley in 1966

Far Royds Terrace is on the left, with a pram outside. To the right is 39 Royds Lane, the same number as the fish and chip shop at the corner. On the right, 41 is an off-licence shop, this is Far Royds Place. Pictured in October 1966. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Wortley in 1966

Green Lane looking south, showing the junctions with (from right) Hall Lane, Hawthorn Grove, Hawthorn Avenue, First Avenue and Second Avenue. A tower block, probably Wortley Towers, is under construction in the background. Pictured in May 1966. | H. AinscoughPhoto: H. Ainscough

3. Wortley in 1966

Looking from Royds Lane to Far Royds View in October 1966. On the left is a shop which was number 2 Far Royds Road. A poster for Christian Aid Week (May 16 - 21st) is on the gable wall. Moving right, number 2 Far Royds View, then 4, 6 and 8. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Wortley in 1966

Two houses on Far Royds Terrace, number 10 is on the left, 8 to the right. Pictured in October 1966. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service

5. Wortley in 1966

Section of Far Royds Street, number 9 is on the left. Pictured in October 1966. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service

6. Wortley in 1966

On the left are sheds and a yard for dustbins and outside toilets. Two women are in the doorway of 8 Far Royds Road, moving right are 6, 4 and 2. This is a shop at the junction with Royds Lane selling mixed goods. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service

