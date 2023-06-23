Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Woodhouse Street: Police searching wooded area after 'loud bangs' and man with gun seen on Leeds road

Police are searching a wooded area in Leeds as part of an ongoing investigation into a firearms discharge.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:21 BST

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Woodhouse Street, on the evening of June 13, following reports of “loud bangs” being heard and a man being seen in the street with what appeared to be a firearm.

The incident occurred near to the junction with Pennington Street and a scene was put in place so that forensic examination and specialist searches could take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent Investigation Team are leading the investigation, with police now conducting related searches of the wooded area on Buslingthorpe Lane, which is located a short distance from Woodhouse Street.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Woodhouse Street, on the evening of June 13.Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Woodhouse Street, on the evening of June 13.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Woodhouse Street, on the evening of June 13.

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes said previously: “The criminal use of firearms is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and identify those involved.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who was driving in the area and has relevant dashcam footage.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we will be continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230328449 or online via the 101livechat. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.