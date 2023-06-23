Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Woodhouse Street, on the evening of June 13, following reports of “loud bangs” being heard and a man being seen in the street with what appeared to be a firearm.

The incident occurred near to the junction with Pennington Street and a scene was put in place so that forensic examination and specialist searches could take place.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent Investigation Team are leading the investigation, with police now conducting related searches of the wooded area on Buslingthorpe Lane, which is located a short distance from Woodhouse Street.

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes said previously: “The criminal use of firearms is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and identify those involved.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who was driving in the area and has relevant dashcam footage.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we will be continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

