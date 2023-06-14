Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Woodhouse Street incident: Live as police seal off Leeds road as pictures show scene

A police cordon is currently in place in the Woodhouse area of Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST

Pictures provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post from the scene show police officers guarding the cordon near to Woodhouse Community Centre.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.

For the latest updates on this ongoing incident check our live blog below:

A police cordon is in place near Woodhouse Community centreA police cordon is in place near Woodhouse Community centre
A police cordon is in place near Woodhouse Community centre

Live as police seal off Leeds road

Show new updates
13:00 BST

“It’s making people make the worst possible assumptions"

One resident said:

They’ve given no indication of what’s happened.

They’ve said there’s no injuries and the ongoing closure seems to be causing unneccesary panic.

It’s making people make the worst possible assumptions and at this point their (the police’s) presence is not helping.

12:40 BST

More pictures from the scene

We have been provided the below pictures from the scene of the cordon, which has been in place on Woodhouse Street since Tuesday evening.

One resident said that the cordon is in place from the community centre to Christopher Road.

12:16 BSTUpdated 12:17 BST

Cordon in place since last night

A local resident told the Yorskhire Evening Post that police had been at the scene “about 7 or 8 last night” but that people are not sure of exactly what has happened.

He said: “They have told us that there are no injuries but they have given us the absolute bare minimum of information.

“People are just guessing at the minute and that doesn’t help anyone.”

11:59 BSTUpdated 12:04 BST

Cordon in place

Pictures shared with the Yorkshire Evening Post show a police cordon in place on Woodhouse Street in Leeds.

Page 1 of 1