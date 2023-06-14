Woodhouse Street incident: Live as police seal off Leeds road as pictures show scene
Pictures provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post from the scene show police officers guarding the cordon near to Woodhouse Community Centre.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.
“It’s making people make the worst possible assumptions"
One resident said:
They’ve given no indication of what’s happened.
They’ve said there’s no injuries and the ongoing closure seems to be causing unneccesary panic.
It’s making people make the worst possible assumptions and at this point their (the police’s) presence is not helping.
More pictures from the scene
We have been provided the below pictures from the scene of the cordon, which has been in place on Woodhouse Street since Tuesday evening.
One resident said that the cordon is in place from the community centre to Christopher Road.
Cordon in place since last night
A local resident told the Yorskhire Evening Post that police had been at the scene “about 7 or 8 last night” but that people are not sure of exactly what has happened.
He said: “They have told us that there are no injuries but they have given us the absolute bare minimum of information.
“People are just guessing at the minute and that doesn’t help anyone.”
Cordon in place
Pictures shared with the Yorkshire Evening Post show a police cordon in place on Woodhouse Street in Leeds.