At 6.47pm last night (Tuesday), police were called to Woodhouse Street following reports of loud bangs being heard and a male being seen in the street with what appeared to be a firearm.

The incident occurred near to the junction with Pennington Street and a scene has been put in place so that forensic examination and specialist searches can take place.

One resident said that police had informed him that there was no injuries.

The man was seen on Woodhouse Street near to Woodhouse Community Centre

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent Investigation Team are leading the investigation and have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes said: “The criminal use of firearms is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and identify those involved.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who was driving in the area and has relevant dashcam footage.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we will be continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230328449 or online through the 101chat facility.