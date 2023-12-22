Woodhouse Moor Leeds: Mother charged with murder after death of five-month-old baby girl in Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hayley Macfarlane, aged 39, of Barnsley, has been charged with the murder of her five-month-old daughter Evelyn in an incident in Woodhouse Moor park on Wednesday, December 20.
She has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow.
At about 5.45pm on Wednesday (December 20), the woman contacted police to report a baby in a serious condition in an area of Woodhouse Moor. Officers went to the park, at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road, and found the five-month-old girl.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but died a short time later.