Woodhouse Moor Leeds: Live updates on police murder investigation after baby found in Hyde Park
The five-month-old girl was found in a “serious condition” in Woodhouse Moor park, known locally as Hyde Park, on Wednesday December 20.
The baby was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police have said.
Her mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. The West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.
Video from the scene
Eyewitness 'shocked' as road sealed off by police
A student who lives nearby said she was walking home at around 7.30pm yesterday, when she spotted that all of Moorland Road was sealed off by police.
She said: "I've just moved from India, I've only been here a month and this has been a shocking experience. One of the officers told me there had been a murder."
Roads are now open as normal, but police continue to guard a cordon at the corner of Woodhouse Moor.
First pictures from the scene as police guard cordon
Police officers are guarding a cordon at the corner of Woodhouse Moor, near the junction with Clarendon Road and Moorland Road.
Forensic examination has been taking place today, and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.
The baby's mother has been arrested and remains in custody.
Statement from the Senior Investigating Officer
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle
“The death of a child in these circumstances is clearly a very tragic incident and we are carrying out enquiries to get a complete picture of what has occurred.
“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the park around this time and who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”
Baby dies after being found in 'serious condition' in Leeds park
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of her baby daughter in Leeds.
At about 5.45pm yesterday (Wednesday December 20), the woman contacted police to report a baby in a serious condition in an area of Woodhouse Moor.
The baby was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
The woman, who is the baby’s mother, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team quoting reference 13230701073 or online via the Live Chat.