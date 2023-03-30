Woodhouse incident: 7 pictures from the scene as police investigate Leeds street fight with man in hospital
Police have been pictured in the Woodhouse area of Leeds as they investigate an incident that left a man with head injuries.
At 6:57am today (March 30), police received a report of two men fighting in Lovell Park Grange. Police attended and found a man with head injuries. He was taken to hospital and a man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. Enquiries are described as being “at an early stage and ongoing.”
Below are images captured by Bruce Rollinson, showing police at the scene in Woodhouse.
