Woodhouse incident: 7 pictures from the scene as police investigate Leeds street fight with man in hospital

Police have been pictured in the Woodhouse area of Leeds as they investigate an incident that left a man with head injuries.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:26 BST

At 6:57am today (March 30), police received a report of two men fighting in Lovell Park Grange. Police attended and found a man with head injuries. He was taken to hospital and a man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. Enquiries are described as being “at an early stage and ongoing.”

Below are images captured by Bruce Rollinson, showing police at the scene in Woodhouse.

Police have been pictured at the scene today.

1. Police at scene

Police have been pictured at the scene today. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Enquiries are described as being “at an early stage and ongoing.”

2. Enquiries ongoing

Enquiries are described as being “at an early stage and ongoing.” Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Police were alerted at 6:57am this morning.

3. Investigating

Police were alerted at 6:57am this morning. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Police received a report of two men fighting in Lovell Park Grange

4. Lovell Park Grange

Police received a report of two men fighting in Lovell Park Grange Photo: Bruce Rollinson

