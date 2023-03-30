Woodhouse police incident: Man taken to hospital with head injuries after Leeds street fight
A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a street fight in Leeds.
At 6.57am today (Thursday), police received a report of two men fighting in Lovell Park Grange, Leeds.
Officers attended and found a man with head injuries. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.
A man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Enquiries are described as being “at an early stage and ongoing.”