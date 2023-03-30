News you can trust since 1890
Woodhouse police incident: Man taken to hospital with head injuries after Leeds street fight

A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a street fight in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:59 BST

At 6.57am today (Thursday), police received a report of two men fighting in Lovell Park Grange, Leeds.

Officers attended and found a man with head injuries. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Police attend the scene in Wintoun Street, Lovell Park, Leeds, where a man was injured in fight. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Enquiries are described as being “at an early stage and ongoing.”