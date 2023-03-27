News you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 21 people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police. Photo: WYP

Image LD4528 refers to criminal damage on March 19.

Image LD4528 refers to criminal damage on March 19. Photo: WYP

Image LD4503 refers to criminal damage on March 11.

Image LD4503 refers to criminal damage on March 11. Photo: WYP

Image LD4534 refers to a theft from shop on March 23.

Image LD4534 refers to a theft from shop on March 23. Photo: WYP

