Woodhouse Hill Road Hunslet: Man rushed to hospital with facial injuries after reports of assault in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 31st May 2025, 12:09 BST

A man was rushed to hospital after reports of an assault in Leeds.

The incident, that was reported shortly after 10.30pm last night (May 30), happened on Woodhouse Hill Road in Hunslet.

The incident was reported shortly after 10.30pm on May 30 on Woodhouse Hill Road in Hunslet. | National World/Google

A man was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing by Leeds CID.

Those with information have been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13250304535.

