These photos rewind back to 1964 and showcase life at the heart of a community which boasted a sense of togetherness and pride. Local landmarks in focus include the police station, St Chad's C.of E. Mission Church and W.B. Johnsten's rug manufacturing works. These photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.
1. Hunslet in 1964
On the far left is Ashton Terrace with number 24 New Pepper Road the E. & V. Allott grocers on the corner. On the right at number 22 is another grocers where an advert for Fry's chocolate can be seen through the door. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Hunslet in 1964
The Police Station at the junction of Hunslet Hall Road and Dewsbury Road. A woman walks past the door with a young boy in short trousers while on the right a woman walks down Hunslet Hall Road with a dog. On the left is a set of traffic lights painted in black and white stripes. Pictured in August 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Hunslet in 1964
Roxburgh Street on the left, three blind back terraces each with a small private garden at the front surrounded by a wall. On the far right is Moorview Road with a woman carrying shopping bags followed by two children walking towards Roxburgh Street. On the right is the Moorview Garage, automobile and electrical engineers selling Esso and Cleveland petrol. Pictured in August 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hunslet in 1964
St. Cuthberts Sunday School taken from the junction of Beeston Road with Kirkland Street. St. Cuthberts ecclesiastical parish was formed on August 28, 1885. The population of the parish in 1901 was 5,531. This substantial Sunday School building was erected at a later date than the church of St. Cuthberts. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Hunslet in 1964
Back-to-back terraced houses from the junction of Mount Place on the left and Selkirk Street on the right in August 1964. Three boys in short trousers, one holding a stick stand at the entrance to Mount Place while in the distance are the one storey yards originally built to house the shared outside toilet. On the far right it is possible to see a section of two advertising hoardings, one promoting eggs and the other the Hunslet Feast. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Hunslet in 1964
The junction of Roxburgh Street on the left and Whitby Place on the right in August 1964. On the far left at number 24 Roxburgh Street is a grocers while the shop on the right at number 22 is empty. On the right are four back-to-back, double fronted terraced houses with a yard on the right originally built to house the shared outside toilet. Three young boys are stood outside number 5. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
