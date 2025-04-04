24 of the best photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1950s

1. Hunslet in the 1950s
The Craven Gate Hotel on Dow Street pictured in December 1958. The first window on the right hand side is marked in stained glass as the smoke room. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Hunslet in the 1950s
Looking north up Balm Road with Barmouth Road on the right in November 1955. The streets on the right have had their end houses demolished, replaced with new pavements and lamp posts. To the left of the road are tram lines with combined lamp posts and tram power cable supports. In the doorway of the first house on the second street is a woman standing and a child sat on the step. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1950s
On the left a wooden cart loaded with ladders stands in Addington Street. On the corner is number 119 Dewsbury Road, the H. Moorin and Son butcher using a large set of scales. Cuts of meat are visible in the window. On the right at number 121 is the M. Kirby run Marie ladies hairdresser. Here is Addington Place with the T. Ward pork butchers at number 123 Dewsbury Road. Pictured in November 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hunslet in the 1950s
Belle Isle Road in November 1950. Looking south towards an iron railway bridge. On the right of the road there is a brick industrial building with a wall and iron fence running along the pavement. There is a woman walking along the pavement and a car parked at the kerb. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet in the 1950s
Hunslet Hall Road in May 1955. The corners of Disraeli Terrace and Mariners Road are visible. R. Terrill's tobacconists and an advertisement for Hovis bread is visible on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1950s
A lady stands in the doorway of a house on Orchard Way in October 1958. Above the door of the house next door is a plaque. This plaque appears to be too large for a datestone and may be connected to the former South Accommodation Congregational Church which these houses faced onto. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
