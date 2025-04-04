24 of the best photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

These photos raise a glass to a decade of memories from around Hunslet in the 1950s.

The collection of images starts with a boozer which will be remembered by generations of former residents. The landlord made ice cream on the premises which was then sold around community on his bike. The photo is one of 24 charting the decade with landmarks, street scenes and shops all in focus. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

The Craven Gate Hotel on Dow Street pictured in December 1958. The first window on the right hand side is marked in stained glass as the smoke room.

1. Hunslet in the 1950s

The Craven Gate Hotel on Dow Street pictured in December 1958. The first window on the right hand side is marked in stained glass as the smoke room. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Looking north up Balm Road with Barmouth Road on the right in November 1955. The streets on the right have had their end houses demolished, replaced with new pavements and lamp posts. To the left of the road are tram lines with combined lamp posts and tram power cable supports. In the doorway of the first house on the second street is a woman standing and a child sat on the step.

2. Hunslet in the 1950s

Looking north up Balm Road with Barmouth Road on the right in November 1955. The streets on the right have had their end houses demolished, replaced with new pavements and lamp posts. To the left of the road are tram lines with combined lamp posts and tram power cable supports. In the doorway of the first house on the second street is a woman standing and a child sat on the step. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
On the left a wooden cart loaded with ladders stands in Addington Street. On the corner is number 119 Dewsbury Road, the H. Moorin and Son butcher using a large set of scales. Cuts of meat are visible in the window. On the right at number 121 is the M. Kirby run Marie ladies hairdresser. Here is Addington Place with the T. Ward pork butchers at number 123 Dewsbury Road. Pictured in November 1958.

3. Hunslet in the 1950s

On the left a wooden cart loaded with ladders stands in Addington Street. On the corner is number 119 Dewsbury Road, the H. Moorin and Son butcher using a large set of scales. Cuts of meat are visible in the window. On the right at number 121 is the M. Kirby run Marie ladies hairdresser. Here is Addington Place with the T. Ward pork butchers at number 123 Dewsbury Road. Pictured in November 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Belle Isle Road in November 1950. Looking south towards an iron railway bridge. On the right of the road there is a brick industrial building with a wall and iron fence running along the pavement. There is a woman walking along the pavement and a car parked at the kerb.

4. Hunslet in the 1950s

Belle Isle Road in November 1950. Looking south towards an iron railway bridge. On the right of the road there is a brick industrial building with a wall and iron fence running along the pavement. There is a woman walking along the pavement and a car parked at the kerb. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Hunslet Hall Road in May 1955. The corners of Disraeli Terrace and Mariners Road are visible. R. Terrill's tobacconists and an advertisement for Hovis bread is visible on the left.

5. Hunslet in the 1950s

Hunslet Hall Road in May 1955. The corners of Disraeli Terrace and Mariners Road are visible. R. Terrill's tobacconists and an advertisement for Hovis bread is visible on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A lady stands in the doorway of a house on Orchard Way in October 1958. Above the door of the house next door is a plaque. This plaque appears to be too large for a datestone and may be connected to the former South Accommodation Congregational Church which these houses faced onto.

6. Hunslet in the 1950s

A lady stands in the doorway of a house on Orchard Way in October 1958. Above the door of the house next door is a plaque. This plaque appears to be too large for a datestone and may be connected to the former South Accommodation Congregational Church which these houses faced onto. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hunslet
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice