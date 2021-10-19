Woman's trauma as partner badly injured and home attacked in Halton Moor

The woman's car was badly damaged during the attack.

The woman was in bed at her home on Cartmell Drive when she heard a disturbance outside in the early hours on Sunday (Oct 17).

The 34-year-old woman, who does not want to be named, said she went outside in her pyjamas and was punched and had some of her hair pulled out.

Footprints can clearly be seen on the woman's badly damaged car.

The woman's 36-year-old partner suffered a broken jaw in the attack and his friend - a 33-year-old man - suffered cuts and bruises.

Police said the two men had been in the nearby Halton Moor Social Club shortly before the assault.

The woman said the incident involved around eight men and two women.

Her car was attacked and the rear window was smashed.

Footprints can be seen on a badly damaged rear passenger door, which appears to have been repeatedly kicked.

The woman said someone also kicked the back door and window at her house.

She said: "I had been in bed and I came out because I heard they were beating my partner.

"They were very aggressive without any reason. They were drunk. They didn't want to listen or anything, they just attacked."

She said: "One kid was with them and he was watching everything. He was maybe nine or 10."

The woman added: "It was very scary and horrendous. The police came and the street was closed all night.

She said her partner was due to undergo surgery in hospital yesterday (Nov 18)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 1.26am on Sunday, police were called to an incident outside an address in Cartmell Drive, Halton Moor, where two men had been assaulted by a group.

"A 36-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and a 33-year-old man received cuts and bruises during the incident, which is being treated as an unprovoked attack.

"Damage was also caused to a car parked outside.

"The 36-year-old is continuing to receive treatment in hospital. His injuries are serious but are not considered life threatening.

"Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify those responsible.

"Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210530628 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat