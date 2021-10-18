Two casualties as eight fire engines tackle building fire at Gildersome tonight
Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation at the scene of a large fire in Gildersome tonight.
The incident on Gelderd Road is still on-going after being reported at 6.50pm this evening (Monday).
Eight fire engines from Morley and Hunslet stations were sent to the scene at Gelderd Road.
A fire had broke out in a rubbish machine inside the building and spread to cover a 100m by 50m space.
Crews, including five fire-fighters wearing breathing apparatus, used two jets, two hose reels and a high powered fan to clear smoke from the building.
They were being assisted by works personnel to turn over rubbish involved using a heavy duty plant digger.
Two casualties have suffered smoke inhalation and have been treated by ambulance crews and the latest from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is that the incident is currently in process of being reduced to four pumps.
