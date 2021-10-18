The incident occurred on Sunday at around 1.30pm, close to the railway bridge in Austhorpe Road.

West Yorkshire Police say it was reported that a Peugeot motorcycle collided with another vehicle, which failed to stop at the scene.

The driver of the moped, a 27-year-old man, was left with serious injuries to his arm and taken to hospital.

Police investigate crash in Cross Gates.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam that will assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Bastow of the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 13210531773.