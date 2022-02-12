Martina Price described how she went to comfort her cousin after fingers were blown off his hand when he was also shot moments later.

Richard Bathie, his son Joshua Bathie and cousin Shaun McDermott are on trial accused of attempting to murder William Price and Patrick Doran on August 8 last year.

Leeds Crown Court has heard how the two men suffered life changing injuries following a series of tit-for-tat attacks when violence erupted at a Christening party.Prosecutors claim the three defendants carried out a "planned expedition" to get revenge for an attack on McDermott earlier that day.

Richard Bathie, Joshua Bathie and Shaun McDermott are on trial accused of attempting to murder William Price and Patrick Doran at a caravan park on Dunningley Lane, Tingley.

Giving evidence, Ms Price described the moment she saw three armed men at the caravan park on Dunningley Lane, Tingley.

She said: "I tried to get my little brother in as there were children playing outside."

She added: "I came out and I saw the man with the gun having a bit of a scuffle with William."

Prosecutor John Elvidge QC asked Ms Price: "How did you feel watching this?"

She replied: "I felt it was a threat to be honest. I didn't think he was going to do it."

Ms Price said she then heard a gunshot and saw that her brother had been injured.

Mr Elvidge asked: "What did you feel when it happened?"

Ms Price said: "I thought he was going to die."

Ms Price, 22, told the court she rang an ambulance and then saw her cousin, Mr Doran, get shot as as he tried to get hold of the gun.

Mr Elvidge asked: "How long after they came into the yard was the gun fired?"

Ms Price said: "They were only there for a couple of minutes but it felt like a lifetime."

The prosecutor then asked: "Were they saying anything?"

Ms Price said: "I can remember my brother saying 'we will have a fair fight. Just put the gun down and we will have a fair fight.'".

The witness told the jury that one of the men told them not to call the police before they left.

Ms Price described how she went to comfort her cousin as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

She said: "I said 'don't look down at your hand. Just close your eyes'".

"He told me he was going to die. I said 'you are not. You are going to be ok'".

McDermott, 35, of Batley Road, Tingley; Richard Bathie, 52, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, and Joshua Bathie, 19, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, each deny two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.

Joshua Bathie also pleads not guilty to having a bladed article.

A fourth defendant, Edward Senior, 25, of Dewsbury Road, Tingley, pleads not guilty to assisting an offender.