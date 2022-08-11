Woman sexually assaulted in early hours on Briggate as police search for man

A CCTV image of a man police want to identify in connection with a ‘serious sexual assault’ on a woman in Leeds has been released.

By Tom Coates
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 5:48 pm

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, August 7 in Leeds city centre.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: “Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify in connection with a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leeds.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify. Image: West Yorkshire Police

“Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit want to identify the man in relation to an incident off Briggate, Leeds, in the early hours of Sunday, August 7.”

Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to contact DC 5083 Hewson at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13220431183 or online via the West Yorkshire Police live chat.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on their website.

The assault took place in the early hours of August 7. Image: West Yorkshire Police