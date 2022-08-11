Police reissue appeal for 57-year-old Leeds man missing since Monday

Police are looking for a missing 57-year-old man.

By Abi Whistance
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:50 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:57 pm

Police are continuing to appeal for information to trace Andrew Cunningham who has been reported missing from Leeds.

Officers are releasing another image of Andrew, 57, which shows him leaving his home address in Beeston, at 6am on 8 August.

This is the last time Andrew has been seen.

Police are continuing to appeal for information to trace Andrew Cunningham.

Most Popular

It is believed that he left home walking in the direction of Middleton Park Woods.

Andrew is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim to medium build with shaven grey hair and a full tattoo on his right arm.

The 57-year-old was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt with the word TRIVENT on it and carrying an Asda carrier bag.

A number of enquiries are ongoing to find Andrew and anyone who has information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 0584 of August 8.

PoliceLeedsBeestonASDA