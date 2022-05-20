At 4.19am today, police were called to an incident where a man had been assaulted and knocked unconscious in Briggate in Leeds city centre.

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to the incident, police confirmed.

Man attacked and knocked unconscious on Briggate as arrests made

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment before later being released to police custody having been arrested on suspicion of assaults on two other men just prior to the assault on him.

Both arrested men remain in custody, police confirmed.