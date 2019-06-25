Woman in 20s raped in Sunday afternoon attack

Have your say

A woman in her 20s was raped in a Sunday afternoon attack.

The incident took place in Heckmondwike on June 23.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and released while enquiries continue, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in her 20s in the Fairmoor Way area yesterday afternoon. Enquiries remain ongoing.

"A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released while enquiries continue."

The attack is one of three sex assaults to take place in Kirklees in the past seven days.