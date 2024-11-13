Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been arrested after a murder investigation was launched.

Initial information suggested the victim had been attacked by three males. Here’s everything we know so far...

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle. | Tony Johnson

What happened?

Initial information suggested the victim had been attacked inside a ground-floor flat by three males who ran off from the address.

The 23-year-old man was given emergency treatment at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Where and when did this happen?

Police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a report of a man having been stabbed at an address in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle.

A scene remains in place at the address in Winrose Avenue to undergo forensic examination, and a further scene is in place on the garden of an address in Sissons Road, Middleton, following the recovery of drugs linked to the arrests.

Who has been arrested?

A search of the area, supported by the police helicopter, led to the arrests of two males, aged 18 and 16, a short time later in the Middleton area.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and subsequently on suspicion of murder.

What have police said?

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Our investigation remains in its very early stages, and we are still building up a picture of the circumstances in which this young man has been fatally attacked.

“His death, in such a sudden and violent way, is an absolute tragedy and we will be continuing to support his family at what is clearly a very difficult time for them, while working to get them the answers they need.”

What lines of inquiry are being carried out?

Police are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who witnessed a disturbance or anything suspicious at or around the address at any point leading up to when the emergency services were called shortly after midnight.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area and are asking that people check their CCTV or doorbell footage for anything that could be relevant. An increased police presence in the area is also to be expected.

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pollentine or crime reference 13240616294 or online via the 101LiveChat.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.