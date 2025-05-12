Whitehall Place Holbeck: Parcel thief hunted by police after Leeds flats targeted in daylight burglary
A brazen thief reportedly snuck into a Leeds apartment block before helping himself to a stash of parcels.
A suspect was seen loitering outside the building, before gaining entry to a communal post room.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “He is reported to have picked up a number of parcels and walked out with them in his backpack.”
The force has now released a CCTV image of a man they wat to speak to as part of their enquiries.
Those who recognise him have been urged to call 101, quoting reference 13250143006.