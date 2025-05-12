A brazen thief reportedly snuck into a Leeds apartment block before helping himself to a stash of parcels.

The incident, at a building on Whitehall Place in Holbeck, happened at around 5.20pm on March 11.

Police have released this image of a man who is wanted in connection with an incident in which parcels were stolen from an apartment block in Leeds. | West Yorkshire Police

A suspect was seen loitering outside the building, before gaining entry to a communal post room.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “He is reported to have picked up a number of parcels and walked out with them in his backpack.”

The force has now released a CCTV image of a man they wat to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Those who recognise him have been urged to call 101, quoting reference 13250143006.