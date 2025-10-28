Police issue update on cause of White Rose Centre bus fire as investigation launched

Police have launched an investigation into a bus fire outside White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to White Rose Shopping Centre, shortly after 1.30pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, October 27), after a fire broke out on a double decker bus at centre’s main bus station.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service quickly extinguished the blaze, and there were no recorded injuries.

Pictures taken at the scene show the remains of the burnt-out bus, with the top floor almost totally destroyed. | National World

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A crime of arson has been recorded in relation to the incident, which is believed to have occurred on the upper deck of the vehicle at around 1.20pm.”

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact police on 101, or by using the online 101LiveChat facility. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 - the crime reference is 13250618104.