It's the shopping centre built on the site of a former sewage works.

The White Rose Shopping Centre welcomed shoppers for the first time on March 25, 1997. Work has started close on two years earlier - on July 10, 1995 - and took 87 weeks to complete at a cost of £64 million. Around 1.3 million bricks were used during construction. If placed end to end, these would cover 2,020 miles - the same distance from Morley to Tenerife. These photos, plucked the YEP archive, take you inside the Centre ahead of opening as well as showcasing the crowds on the big day and celebrities who visited during its first year. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP WHATSAPP: Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

The rush begins as the doors are opened for the first time in March 1997.

The rush begins as the doors are opened for the first time in March 1997. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

The main entrance nears completion in January 1997.

The main entrance nears completion in January 1997. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Inside Sainsbury's SavaCentre in January 1997.

Inside Sainsbury's SavaCentre in January 1997. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Twice as much steel was used in the construction of White Rose than Blackpool Tower.

Twice as much steel was used in the construction of White Rose than Blackpool Tower. | YPN Photo: YPN

Job seekers in January 1997.

Job seekers in January 1997. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

March 1997 and workmen unload one of the 28 huge weeping fig trees to be planted ahead of opening.

March 1997 and workmen unload one of the 28 huge weeping fig trees to be planted ahead of opening. | Bruce Greer Photo: Bruce Greer

