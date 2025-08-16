The White Rose Shopping Centre welcomed shoppers for the first time on March 25, 1997. Work has started close on two years earlier - on July 10, 1995 - and took 87 weeks to complete at a cost of £64 million. Around 1.3 million bricks were used during construction. If placed end to end, these would cover 2,020 miles - the same distance from Morley to Tenerife. These photos, plucked the YEP archive, take you inside the Centre ahead of opening as well as showcasing the crowds on the big day and celebrities who visited during its first year. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP WHATSAPP: Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds