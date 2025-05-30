A suspect has been arrested over a “wounding incident” in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police are searching for Callum Munn, 33, who is believed to have been in the area at the time and suffered a serious injury.

The force confirmed that the incident happened in Whinmoor and was reported in the early hours of this morning (May 30).

A spokesperson said: “A scene is currently in place in the Whinmoor area as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of what happened.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the report.

“Officers are keen to locate Callum as they believe he may have suffered a serious injury and may need urgent hospital treatment.”

He is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall and of stocky build. He is believed to live in the Swarcliffe area.

Anyone who can assist in locating Callum has been asked to contact police in Leeds by calling 101, quoting log 127 of May 30.