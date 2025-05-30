Whinmoor: 'Wounding incident' in Leeds as man suffers serious injury

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A suspect has been arrested over a “wounding incident” in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police are searching for Callum Munn, 33, who is believed to have been in the area at the time and suffered a serious injury.

A suspect has been arrested over a “wounding incident” in Leeds.A suspect has been arrested over a “wounding incident” in Leeds.
A suspect has been arrested over a “wounding incident” in Leeds. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

The force confirmed that the incident happened in Whinmoor and was reported in the early hours of this morning (May 30).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Police are searching for Callum Mann, who is believed to have suffered an injury in the incident.Police are searching for Callum Mann, who is believed to have suffered an injury in the incident.
Police are searching for Callum Mann, who is believed to have suffered an injury in the incident. | West Yorkshire Police

A spokesperson said: “A scene is currently in place in the Whinmoor area as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of what happened.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the report.

“Officers are keen to locate Callum as they believe he may have suffered a serious injury and may need urgent hospital treatment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall and of stocky build. He is believed to live in the Swarcliffe area.

Anyone who can assist in locating Callum has been asked to contact police in Leeds by calling 101, quoting log 127 of May 30.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice